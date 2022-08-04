Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Announces Earnings Results

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.76%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.35.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

