Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PXD stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.65. The company had a trading volume of 71,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,738. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.49 and its 200 day moving average is $239.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have commented on PXD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.35.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

