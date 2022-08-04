Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $8.57

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 8.57 per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $29.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $220.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.02. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

