Piper Sandler Boosts Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target to $72.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Procore Technologies stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.91. 30,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,847. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $106.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $423,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 659,538 shares in the company, valued at $28,221,631.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $423,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 659,538 shares in the company, valued at $28,221,631.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $72,657.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,733.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,476 shares of company stock worth $4,972,888. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $920,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 56,387 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

