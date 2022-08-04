Piper Sandler Cuts Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Price Target to $2.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Vapotherm Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,446.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,700 over the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 180.1% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,350 shares during the period. Prescott General Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 45.0% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 2,557,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 793,504 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,339,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 269,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Further Reading

