Piper Sandler Lowers Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $25.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LUNG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.38.

Pulmonx Stock Up 0.1 %

LUNG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $709.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $83,012. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

