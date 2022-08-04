Piper Sandler Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $80.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $68.97 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

