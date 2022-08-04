Piper Sandler Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $80.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.
Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $68.97 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.23 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
