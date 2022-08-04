Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given New $14.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. 290,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,896. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

