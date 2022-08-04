Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $3.17 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
