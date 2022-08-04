Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $3.17 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Polar Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POLA. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

