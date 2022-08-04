Polkamarkets Price Reaches $0.0665 on Top Exchanges (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $0.0665 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $241,974.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,503.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003978 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00128795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032333 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,455,674 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

