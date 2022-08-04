Polymath Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $204.85 million and $17.84 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00262646 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000816 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Polymath Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

