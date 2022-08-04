PotCoin (POT) Price Up 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $615,783.28 and $890.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,541.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.35 or 0.07077361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00154340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00263687 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.40 or 0.00698272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.42 or 0.00596338 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005737 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,647,383 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.