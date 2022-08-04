Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.18-4.23 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.