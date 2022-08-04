Primas (PST) 1-Day Volume Tops $659,074.00

Primas (PST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Primas has a market cap of $549,531.30 and approximately $659,074.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00262646 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000816 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000978 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primas’ official website is primas.io.

Primas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

