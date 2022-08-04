Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,950 Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KYN. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $4,320,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,147,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 595,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 186,684 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,376,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,361,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

KYN opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.