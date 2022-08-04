Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,158,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,047,000 after purchasing an additional 338,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101,457 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 618,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 556,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 502,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 57,205 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $68.93 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

