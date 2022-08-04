Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $188.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.87 and a 200 day moving average of $206.66. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $472.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.