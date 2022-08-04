Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDC. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $310,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,729,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDC opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

