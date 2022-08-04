Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $94,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 102,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 50,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $696,173.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,809,412.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $696,173.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 206,069 shares in the company, valued at $19,809,412.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,387 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.10.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.51.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

