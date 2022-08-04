Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $313.83 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

