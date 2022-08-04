Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,704,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $208.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average is $205.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

