Private Management Group Inc. Sells 190,409 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190,409 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,697,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,408,000 after acquiring an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth $7,870,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at about $1,960,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 14.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,098,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 138,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 103,182 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $648.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $249,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

