Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Lowered to $154.00 at Barclays

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $157.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PG traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $144.31. The stock had a trading volume of 106,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978,028. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $346.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

