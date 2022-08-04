Proem Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,000. Shopify accounts for approximately 15.1% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 39.3% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 222.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.9% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 171,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,968,000 after buying an additional 34,148 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.85. 913,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,003,508. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.34.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.