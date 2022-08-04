Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $799,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1,509.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,408,756. The company has a market cap of $176.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

