Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.33. 2,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,479. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

