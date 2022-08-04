Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 3,223 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3,129.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 134,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

