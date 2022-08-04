Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $422.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,026. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.91. The company has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

