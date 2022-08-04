Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 669 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,978,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IVZ remained flat at $17.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 71,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.03.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. UBS Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco (IVZ)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.