Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.47. 7,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,824. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

