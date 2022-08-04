Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,248. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.67 and a 200 day moving average of $375.13.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.