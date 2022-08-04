ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III Sells 32,931 Shares of Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.54 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 288,611 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.