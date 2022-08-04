ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

ProPetro Price Performance

ProPetro stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.06 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.44. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUMP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,903,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,377,000 after purchasing an additional 471,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,060 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 588,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

