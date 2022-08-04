ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up 1.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 280,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 131,702 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TQQQ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,545,344. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $91.68.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

