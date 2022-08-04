Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Hideki Garren Sells 4,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $122,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hideki Garren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

Prothena Price Performance

Prothena stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.31. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prothena by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,464,000 after acquiring an additional 567,706 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth about $9,799,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prothena by 1,407.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 201,056 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,839,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

