Prudent Investors Network Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prudent Investors Network lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 7.4% of Prudent Investors Network’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Prudent Investors Network’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,314,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 624.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.22. The company had a trading volume of 827,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,727,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

