Public Storage Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.
Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 72.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Storage to earn $16.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.
Public Storage Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $330.57. 787,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,872. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 389.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,273,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 40.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,731 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 176,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
