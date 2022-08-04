Public Storage Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 72.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Storage to earn $16.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $330.57. 787,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,872. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 389.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,273,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 40.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,731 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 176,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.