Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,608,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after buying an additional 608,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after buying an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,331,000 after buying an additional 333,170 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $329.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,148. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.84.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $13.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 77.75%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

