Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Pulmonx updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Pulmonx Trading Up 1.3 %

LUNG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,596. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $718.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pulmonx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,477,000 after buying an additional 41,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

