PumaPay Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, PumaPay has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $894,222.75 and approximately $45.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

