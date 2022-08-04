Pundi X NEM Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $48.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00639704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035628 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.