Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 118,958 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,527,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,958 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.95% of Super Micro Computer worth $58,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,983.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

