Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 181 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $228.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.99 and its 200 day moving average is $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $1,452,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,529.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $1,452,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,529.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $10,712,686. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

