Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,774,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TrueBlue worth $51,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in TrueBlue by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 632,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 340,319 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth $6,579,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth $2,487,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in TrueBlue by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 250,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TrueBlue by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 62,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueBlue presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

TrueBlue Price Performance

Shares of TBI stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $704.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.56.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.16%. TrueBlue’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

About TrueBlue

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.