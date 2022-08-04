Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,424 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sasol by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 170,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sasol by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

NYSE:SSL opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

