Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,868,670 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 182,851 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $54,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Umpqua by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,759,000 after purchasing an additional 547,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,660 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,349,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,034,000 after acquiring an additional 275,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,739,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,660,000 after acquiring an additional 297,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,066,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,766,000 after acquiring an additional 105,017 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UMPQ. TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Umpqua

Umpqua Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

