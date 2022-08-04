Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $620.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $72.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

