Pzena Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $103.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.38.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

