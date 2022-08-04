Pzena Investment Management LLC Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,981 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $74.22 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

