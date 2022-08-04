Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Apollo Investment in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Apollo Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Apollo Investment Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $823.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Apollo Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,421.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

See Also

